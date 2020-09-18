In a world where science and technology advance at an accelerated pace, society is forced in many cases to go at the same pace in order not to be left somehow “behind”.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

For young people the subject of new technologies is somehow “simple” or interesting, it seems that they are designed to nourish themselves and grow in the same way.

However, for adults and more specific: for the elderly, it is a little more complicated to keep up with the same pace.

There are exceptions, we have known of “technological grandparents” or technology lovers, but this is not the common denominator.

In that sense, we can talk about a case that went viral on the Internet.

This is a young man who added his grandfather to the WhatsApp family group and the first message from the old man left everyone amazed.

As the screenshot shows, the young man adds his relative to the group and says the following message in Spanish: “Welcome, Grandpa. This is the family group.”

And here’s where the funny thing comes in, the Lord said, “Go to #$%&.”

“My grandfather has a cell phone and we have put him in the family group,” he wrote next to the capture he posted on Twitter. It went viral immediately and has already exceeded 80,000 likes. The users burst out laughing with the conversation, although some doubted the veracity of the conversation. To these, the young man replied: “For people who say it is a lie, my grandfather is that hesitant hahaha.”

With information from El Imparcial

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

