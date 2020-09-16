As countries around the world slowly lift various restrictions, governments are experimenting with exactly how prescriptive they should be in giving guidelines on how people should navigate the new normal, including sex.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Coronavirus is not a sexually transmitted disease. But it does expose people to infection through the respiratory tract, Infobae reported.

In this regard, the Public Health Agency of Barcelona, Spain, developed a guide with a series of recommendations to maintain safe sex in times of pandemic through a list of questions and answers to reduce the risk of infection by COVID-19 among the population.

“We know how to reduce sexually transmitted infections with condoms and vaccines, and sometimes, in the case of HIV, with preventive treatments. Now we also have to be aware that the virus of COVID-19 is transmitted through the respiratory tract,” the guide says.

Although there is not enough evidence that the disease is transmitted through vaginal or anal sex, during sex it is easy to be exposed to the breath or saliva that does transmit the virus. For this reason, one of the main recommendations is not to kiss or exchange saliva with people with whom one does not live. If oral-anal sex practices are maintained, it is recommended to use condoms or dental dams.

Kissing, of course, can spread the coronavirus, and researchers in China discovered that the coronavirus can remain in semen, according to an article published in JAMA Network Open, a peer-reviewed medical journal. While this does not prove that the virus can be transmitted sexually, experts say that close contact with a partner carries some risk.

Does space where you have sex matter? In the guide, they state that it does and that to reduce the risk of contagion, they claim that there is less chance of contagion if relationships are held in large, open, well-ventilated spaces.

In the case of sexual relations with partners, the risk is low as long as they do not have any symptoms and have not been exposed to the virus. Instead, the guide recommends minimizing sexual relations with non-cohabitants.

However, it is also vital to avoid sex with people who are not sure if they are asymptomatic carriers and, even between stable and cohabiting couples, to respect the protocols, since there are many cases of contagion within these types of couples, probably due to the incorporation of the virus into the home when one of them goes out to do shopping or other types of outings.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

