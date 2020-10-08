If you are aware that with age collagen levels decrease and you want to help your body compensate for this lack, you can achieve this just by including collagen in your diet.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Collagen is a vital protein for the body that gives strength and structure to tissues naturally. When there are high levels of this nutrient, the skin is firm and smooth, hair is strong and soft, and nails are thick and shiny.

Below is a list of foods you can include:

Natural strawberry jelly

Jelly is a natural source of collagen, only we recommend eating it without artificial sugars because sweeteners accelerate the process of protein degradation.

Healthy orange muffins

Citrus fruits, almonds and eggs are indispensable foods to promote the production of natural collagen, and are also the star of this recipe! How to prepare them?

Banana Brownie

If you have powdered hydrolyzed collagen (no flavor), this recipe will come in handy.

Frozen pallets

However, if you have collagen powder with some flavor, we recommend using it to prepare frozen popsicles: Liquefy 1 cup of almond milk, 5 dates, 2 scoops of collagen powder, and some extra to accompany, depending on the flavor (can be cocoa powder, coffee or fruit to taste). Then, pour into pallet molds and put them in the freezer overnight.

With information from Glamour

Translated by Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in:

How does internal ventilation affect the spread of coronavirus

Facebook removed accounts that sought to influence public opinion in Latin America

Good news! New life saving symptom of covid discovered at University of Miami