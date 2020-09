View this post on Instagram

The boa constrictor, also called the red-tailed boa or the common boa, is a species of large, non-venomous, heavy-bodied snake .The boa constrictor is a member of the family Boidae, found in tropical South America, as well as some islands in the Caribbean 5 Fun Facts! – Snakes don't have eyelids. – Snakes can't bite food so have to swallow it whole. – Snakes have flexible jaws which allow them to eat prey bigger than their head! – Snakes are found on every continent of the world except Antarctica. – Snakes have internal ears but not external ones.