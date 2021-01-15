Con el fin de arrancar el 2021con buen pie, el West Dade Center se ha fijado la meta de seguir realizando grandes reclutamientos.
Por María Elena Anderson
En esta ocasión, los invitamos para participar en un gran evento laboral donde los participantes tendrán la oportunidad de ser entrevistados directamente por los empleadores, quienes harán la selección de manera inmediata.
“Les deseamos a todos un muy feliz y bendecido año 2021. El jueves 14 de Enero de 9:00 am a 1:00 pm tenemos 230 posiciones disponibles en Miami, así que no deje de visitarnos en 8485 SW 40th Street, 2do. Floor, Miami FL 33155”, indica el personal del West Dade Center.
Agrega que “230 personas podrán cambiar y mejorar su situación actual. No puedes dejar de formar parte de ese exitoso grupo. Esto evidencia una clara recuperación del mercado laboral y nosotros estamos aquí para ayudarlos en el proceso. Seguimos siendo su mejor opción, su mano amiga”.
Agrega la organización que “en el West Dade Center seguimos trabajando día a día al servicio de la comunidad. Sabemos que el año anterior fue muy difícil para todos, pero nosotros seguimos adelante manteniendo siempre los más altos estándares en calidad y servicio”.
También cumplimos con las medidas de seguridad apropiadas para proteger su salud y con este propósito les pedimos seguir las indicaciones que les darán al llegar, nosotros estamos listos para recibirlos y estaremos esperándolos.
Estos son solo algunos de los muchos empleos que tenemos a su disposición:
|
Position Title
|
FT/PT
|
Shift
|
Salary
|
Benefits
|
Area
|
Main Requirements
|
Language Required
|
Background check and Drug test
|
Scanner /Shipping /Warehouse
|
FT
|
7AM to 5PM
|
$12.00
|
Medical • Dental • Vacation • Holidays • Sick Leave • 401K
|
Doral, FL 33166
|
1. Hardworking individual. No A/C. Heavy work to do. Able to lift 50 pounds.
|
–
|
X
|
Laborer (Fence Washer)
|
FT
|
8:00AM – 4:00PM
|
$11.00
|
–
|
Miami, FL 33166
|
Hard worker. Able for heavy work.
|
SP
|
–
|
Production Worker
|
FT
|
7:45AM – 4:15PM / 5:00PM – 1:00AM
|
$10.00 – $10.50 Starting at $9.00 for two weeks
|
–
|
Doral, FL 33126
|
Able to work standing all shift.
|
–
|
X
|
Operator
|
FT
|
1PM-9PM Monday- Friday /
|
$14.00 – $17.00
|
–
|
Doral
|
Some tool experience needed.
|
–
|
X
|
Production Worker
|
FT
|
Mon to Fri, 7AM to 4PM + overtime if necessary
|
$10.00 – $11.00
|
–
|
Doral
|
Able to work in a cold environment.
|
–
|
X
|
Pool Maintenance
|
FT
|
9:00AM – 5:00PM
|
$12.00
|
–
|
Miami, FL 33155
|
Clean DL. Able to lift 25 pounds.
|
EN & SP
|
X
|
Crew Member @ Fast Food Restaurant
|
FT
|
Flexible
|
$9.00
|
–
|
Several locations in Miami
|
Hard worker
|
–
|
–
|
Team Member @ Fast Food Restaurant
|
FT
|
Flexible
|
$10.00
|
–
|
Several locations in Miami
|
Hard worker
|
–
|
X
|
Fiberglass Laminator
|
FT
|
7AM to 5PM
|
$12.00
|
• Health, Vision, Dental Insurance • Employee discounts • Paid Holiday • Paid vacation
|
Medley, FL 33178
|
No experience needed, employer train
|
SP
|
X
|
Medical Billing
|
FT
|
9:00AM – 5:00PM
|
$12.00
|
–
|
Kendall, FL 33175
|
Not work experience & Willing to learn
|
EN & SP
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position Title
|
FT/PT
|
Shift
|
Salary
|
Benefits
|
Area
|
Main Requirements
|
Language Required
|
Background check and Drug test
|
Scanner /Shipping /Warehouse
|
FT
|
7AM to 5PM
|
$12.00
|
Medical • Dental • Vacation • Holidays • Sick Leave • 401K
|
Doral, FL 33166
|
1. Hardworking individual. No A/C. Heavy work to do. Able to lift 50 pounds.
|
–
|
X
|
Laborer (Fence Washer)
|
FT
|
8:00AM – 4:00PM
|
$11.00
|
–
|
Miami, FL 33166
|
Hard worker. Able for heavy work.
|
SP
|
–
|
Production Worker
|
FT
|
7:45AM – 4:15PM / 5:00PM – 1:00AM
|
$10.00 – $10.50 Starting at $9.00 for two weeks
|
–
|
Doral, FL 33126
|
Able to work standing all shift.
|
–
|
X
|
Operator
|
FT
|
1PM-9PM Monday- Friday /
|
$14.00 – $17.00
|
–
|
Doral
|
Some tool experience needed.
|
–
|
X
|
Production Worker
|
FT
|
Mon to Fri, 7AM to 4PM + overtime if necessary
|
$10.00 – $11.00
|
–
|
Doral
|
Able to work in a cold environment.
|
–
|
X
|
Pool Maintenance
|
FT
|
9:00AM – 5:00PM
|
$12.00
|
–
|
Miami, FL 33155
|
Clean DL. Able to lift 25 pounds.
|
EN & SP
|
X
|
Crew Member @ Fast Food Restaurant
|
FT
|
Flexible
|
$9.00
|
–
|
Several locations in Miami
|
Hard worker
|
–
|
–
|
Team Member @ Fast Food Restaurant
|
FT
|
Flexible
|
$10.00
|
–
|
Several locations in Miami
|
Hard worker
|
–
|
X
|
Fiberglass Laminator
|
FT
|
7AM to 5PM
|
$12.00
|
• Health, Vision, Dental Insurance • Employee discounts • Paid Holiday • Paid vacation
|
Medley, FL 33178
|
No experience needed, employer train
|
SP
|
X
|
Medical Billing
|
FT
|
9:00AM – 5:00PM
|
$12.00
|
–
|
Kendall, FL 33175
|
Not work experience & Willing to learn
|
EN & SP
|
X
West Dade Center es la agencia de empleos del estado líder en el servicio a la comunidad de Miami.
Empieza a comentar en www.helloforos.com