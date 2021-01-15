Position Title FT/PT Shift Salary Benefits Area Main Requirements Language Required Background check and Drug test

Scanner /Shipping /Warehouse FT 7AM to 5PM $12.00 Medical • Dental • Vacation • Holidays • Sick Leave • 401K Doral, FL 33166 1. Hardworking individual. No A/C. Heavy work to do. Able to lift 50 pounds.

2. Scanner experience or forklift certification/experience or receiving/warehouse experience. – X

Laborer (Fence Washer) FT 8:00AM – 4:00PM $11.00 – Miami, FL 33166 Hard worker. Able for heavy work. SP –

Production Worker FT 7:45AM – 4:15PM / 5:00PM – 1:00AM $10.00 – $10.50 Starting at $9.00 for two weeks – Doral, FL 33126 Able to work standing all shift. – X

Operator FT 1PM-9PM Monday- Friday /

9PM-5AM Monday – Friday $14.00 – $17.00 – Doral Some tool experience needed. – X

Production Worker FT Mon to Fri, 7AM to 4PM + overtime if necessary $10.00 – $11.00 – Doral Able to work in a cold environment. – X

Pool Maintenance FT 9:00AM – 5:00PM $12.00 – Miami, FL 33155 Clean DL. Able to lift 25 pounds. EN & SP X

Crew Member @ Fast Food Restaurant FT Flexible $9.00 – Several locations in Miami Hard worker – –

Team Member @ Fast Food Restaurant FT Flexible $10.00 – Several locations in Miami Hard worker – X

Fiberglass Laminator FT 7AM to 5PM $12.00 • Health, Vision, Dental Insurance • Employee discounts • Paid Holiday • Paid vacation Medley, FL 33178 No experience needed, employer train SP X