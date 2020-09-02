Shakira and Gerard Piqué are ready to make a new history in Miami, where they await them with open doors.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Piqué would be close to saying goodbye to the club when analyzing the whole panorama, reported Don Balón.

For some time now, it has been noted that the cycle of practically the entire spine of the team has been fulfilled, so he would not be averse to trying out new experiences at the end of his career.

You don’t have to be an expert to know that without Leo the 2020-2021 season is going uphill. Barça will have to go through a slow process to get back to their usual competitive level.

This is how Miami enters among his plans; it is considered the best possible professional scenario for the defender. Inter Miami CF continues to bet heavily on MLS and wants to buy the Barcelona defender.

David Beckham is willing to negotiate and take one of the survivors from Bartomeu. Taking advantage of the current turmoil, a deal would be very close to being defined.

For Shakira, it is a safe bet. This year she proved that the American city is where she belongs; the incredible moment in the SuperBowl with Jennifer Lopez was history.

In matters of strategy, the Colombian singer knows how and when to attack to convince her partner.

As a result, the team preparing to receive the Barcelona player can no longer wait to show off what will be one of its greatest assets.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

