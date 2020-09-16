Dueña de un cuerpo espectacular, Jennifer Lopez volvió a a poderarse de la web con una foto en la que aparece con un minibikini color rosa.
Por redacción MiamiDiario
La empresaria y exitosa cantante, de 51 años, compartió en redes sociales una imagen con la que deja ver su abdomen de infarto y tonificado derriere, frutos de fuertes rutinas de ejercicio y sana alimentación, reportó La Opinión.
“Feeling golden. ✨ Holding on to the last few moments of summer … 🌤 #GlowCheck”, es el título escribió en la instantánea que por el momento acumula casi 2 millones corazones rojos y una cascada de buenos comentarios.
Previamente, “La Diva del Bronx” acaparó reflectores con un conjunto entero de color blanco, pero fueron sus shorts de mezclilla los que cautivaron gracias a sus muslos.
View this post on Instagram
Together we will #RiseFromTheAshes. 🙏 Join me and my dear friend @ZuhairMuradPrivate and @ZuhairMuradOfficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in this devastating tragedy. 100% of profits from this limited edition tee support the relief efforts of the @lebaneseredcross and @offre.joie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs for the people of Beirut. Please join me and get yours at the link in my bio. 🤍