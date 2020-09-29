Without a doubt, Maluma and Jennifer Lopez are the stars of the moment. Their two new interpretations are sweeping across YouTube. Today an erotic photograph of both singers was released that provoked the jealousy of the ex of the Colombian, Natalia Barulich.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Maluma and the Bronx Diva are on top of the charts with their two new songs just four days away from their premiere.

Pa’ ti and Lonely are excellent productions where the talent of the Colombian and the American stand out. They already have more than 10 million views on Youtube, and without counting the reproductions on Spotify, reported XOXO.

It should be noted that the sensual Jlo and the Pretty Boy starred in a story of lust, eroticism, love, and betrayal in the video clips…

That’s why they had to kiss, caress, and even… get naked!

Everything they did was left for later since it is in the videos. However, there was one photograph that they did not want to post because of what it showed.

That photo snuck into a group that is being posted on social media, and apparently, it reached Natalia Barulích and lit the flame of jealousy.

The model and the Colombian performer indeed ended their relationship some time ago, and she started dating Neymar. It is also true that from time to time they are the protagonists of some controversy. And their hints are already famous.

We have the photograph in question. Maluma and Jennifer Lopez are very passionate about it. Looking at how close they are, even if she doesn’t want to, she would explode with jealousy when she realizes that he has forgotten her completely and is very focused on his professional career.

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

