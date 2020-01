West Dade Center: Inicie el 2020 con el pie derecho…¡un nuevo empleo!

POSSITION PAY RATE AREA REQUIREMENTS

Food Preparation Workers $9.00 – 12.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. Basic English.

Valet Parking Attendant $8.00 + Tips Miami Dade County Apply now. Basic English.

Sales Associate $8.00 + Commissions Miami Dade County Apply now. Basic English.

Housekeeping Attendant $12.00 Kendall Apply now. Spanish only is ok.

Food & Beverage Supervisor $13.50 Miami Airport Apply now. English required.

Food & Beverage Server $10.00 Miami Airport Apply now. English required.

Newsstand Sales Associate $10.00 Miami Airport Apply now. English required.

Utility Maintenance Clerk $10.00 Miami Airport Apply now. English required.

Receptionist $12.00 Coral Gables & Down Town Apply now. English required.

Exterior Construction $12.00 + Benefits Tamiami Airport Apply now. Spanish only is ok.

Security Supervisor $11.00 – 16.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. English required. Security D License. Security Experience. G License is a plus. Full Time

Security Guards $9.50 – 12.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. English required. Security D License. Security Experience. G License is a plus. Full Time and Part Time.

Receptionist $16.00 + Benefits Miami Airport Apply now. English required.

Aircraft-Hangar Maintenance Crew $12.00 Miami Airport Apply now. Spanish only is ok.

A&P Mechanic Apprentice $16.00 Miami Airport Apply now. Basic English.

Porters (Automotive) $11.00 + Full Benefits Kendall Apply now. Spanish only is ok. 21 years age. Driver License. Full Time.

Administrative Assistant $11.00 Kendall Apply now. English required.

Part Specialist $800.00 + Commissions Biweekly Kendall Apply now. Bilingual in English and Spanish.

Appointment Coordinator (Automotive) $11.00 + Commissions Kendall Apply now. Bilingual in English and Spanish.

Business Development Consulting Specialist 10.00 + Commissions Kendall Apply now. Bilingual in English and Spanish.

Product Specialist Base Salary + Commissions Kendall Apply now. Bilingual in English and Spanish.

Shipping and Receiving Clerk $12.00 Medley Apply now. English, Spanish or Creole. Background check and drug test.

General Cleaner $8.50 – $9.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. Spanish only is ok.

Car Washer $10.00 Miami Airport Apply now. Spanish only is ok.

Rewinder Operator $14.00 Doral Apply now. English required.

Quality Inspector $16.00 – 20.00 Doral Apply now. English required.

Legal Clerk $12.00 Doral Apply now. English required.

Warehouse Shipping Material Handler $12.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required. Forklift experienced 1-3 years. Forklift licensed preferred if not we can send them to get certified. Must be able to pass Drug Test and Background Check. Schedule varies and must be flexible.

Maintenance Area $11.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. Basic English.

Production Worker $12.25 Doral Apply now. Basic English.

Warehouse Worker $10.00 – 13.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. Basic English.

Pool Maintenance $12.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. Basic English. 50+ Friendly

Pest Control Tech $12.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. Basic English. 50+ Friendly

Carpenter Helper $12.00 Doral Apply now. No English required.

Delivery Assistant $9.50 Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Warehouse Assistant $9.50 Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Maintenance $9.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Tent Installer $10.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Janitor $11.00 Kendall Apply now. English required.

Windows Assembler $15.00 Doral Apply now. Basic English.

Electricians $16.00 – $20.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Housekeeping $16.00 – $20.00 Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Kitchen According to experience Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Food and Beverage According to experience Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Catering coordinator According to experience Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Accounting Clerk (Entry Level) According to experience Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.

Maintenance According to experience Miami Dade County Apply now. No English required.