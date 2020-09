Thank you Coach Smith for two decades of service to @MDCPS students. Your untimely death will undoubtedly leave a huge void in the lives of those you positively impacted. On behalf of the entire @MDCPS community, condolences to the Smith family. RIP Coach. https://t.co/gsWa68S8eo pic.twitter.com/vfRKYtwZlD

— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) September 21, 2020