Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found beside a closed bar in White Marsh.

MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The body was found in the 11400 block of Philadelphia Road. But what is curious is the story behind its discovery:

The police said that a person was driving in the area around 7:50 am when he saw something in the parking lot of the old Rustic Inn.

At first, the person supposedly thought it was a Halloween decoration, but then he realized it was a body.

The body suffered unspecified trauma, police said.

“At this point, the only information we have is that the body has suffered some kind of trauma,” said Jennifer Peach of the Baltimore County Police Department. “We still don’t know what that trauma is.”

The victim’s identity has not yet been revealed.

“We don’t have much information at this time,” Peach said, “so we’re asking anyone who saw or heard anything in the area last night or during the night to call us and let us know.

Anyone with misleading information should call the police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: La Opinión

Translated by Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: