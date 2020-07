El rapero Kanye West se disculpó públicamente con su esposa Kim Kardashian a través de Twitter, después de discutir asuntos familiares personales en las redes sociales durante la semana pasada.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.

— ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020