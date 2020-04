¡No lo podrás creer! Por qué la Reina Isabel II quedó devastada el día de su cumpleaños

View this post on Instagram

🔹NEW🔹A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has stated today that all the royal households are studying the government's recent coronavirus advice, and will possibly be cancelling some future events. As the virus is most dangerous for the elderly, Her Majesty will most likely have to reschedule or cancel future events that put her in contact with large crowds. She is said to be at Windsor Castle now, but it is unclear whether it is just her normal weekend routine or due to virus prevention. I hope you are all healthy and taking care of yourselves. Wash your hands and help contain the spread! ♥️