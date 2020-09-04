Challenges are becoming fashionable, whether it is a video to imitate, a mathematical operation to solve, or the one we have today, a visual one.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

The social bookmarking website, Reddit, gave rise to another of their exciting games with a new one that incredibly challenges the ability to view.

It is a photograph with a lot of vegetation, a very bright green, and, inside the image, there is a small frog camouflaged.

The animal differs a little, but only a little from the rest of the vegetation.

Here is the picture and, a little further down, its location.

We know it is hard to find those little differences, but if you haven’t been able to see the animal yet, we give you a hint: Don’t leave the center of the image.

Here it is:

With information from cadenaser

Translated by: Aleuzenev Nogales

You may also be interested in: