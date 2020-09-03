The 51-year-old American singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez, is one of the most successful and multi-faceted artists on the planet.

Jlo already anticipated a few days ago with a publication on Instagram to his followers of his new brand of cosmetics.

It is called “JloBeauty” and will apparently have several products, among which are illuminators, lipsticks, moisturizers, cleaners, and earth shadows.

Returning to the photograph of Jennifer Lopez that made her millions of followers fall in love, a fandom dedicated to her life posted it.

In it, we can see the “Bronx Diva” wearing a long dress without shoulders in magenta.

JLo’s pic quickly went viral on Instagram, filling it with likes and comments from different Internet users.

The beauty of ex-ballplayer Alex Rodriguez’s future wife seems to be homeless, as does her desire to get involved in new projects.

