Hace unos meses, Kathy Jacobs era una de las seis finalistas que aspiraban a convertirse en la portada de la prestigiosa revista deportiva Sports Illustrated.
Por redacción MiamiDiario
Ahora, lo ha conseguido y quiere luchar contra los estereotipos impuestos, reportó 20minutos.
Nada más y nada menos que con 56 años y 1,60 metros de altura, la californiana se ha hecho con el puesto más importante del medio que acostumbra a mostrar a modelos en trajes de baño, demostrando así que “no hay que rendirse nunca, sin importar lo que pase”.
Feeling gratitude from the bottom of my heart for every human being that made this possible! Hopefully it will all sink in soon!! Thank you @si_swimsuit for believing that beauty has no height or age limit! Thank you to @ja_neyney @jo.giunta @mj_day @hillarydrezner @darcieburroughs @yutsai88 @paulyblanch @alyssaconroy @jrugg8 @cindiblairproductions @mauigirlswimwear
“Estoy tan agradecida de que hayan apostado por mí”, comentó emocionada Jacobs al enterarse de que era la elegida. “Hay dos cosas de uno mismo que no se pueden cambiar, y esas son tu edad y tu altura”, agregó.
Con esta acción, es un paso más para la aceptación de la mujer sin ningún canon: “Eso es lo maravilloso de Sports Illustrated, que siguen reinventándose y reinventando nuestra percepción de la belleza. Y siguen mostrándole a la gente que existe más que un solo tipo de belleza”.
El número de trajes de baño de Sports Illustrated 2020 está disponible en línea y quioscos de revistas desde el martes.
Happy almost 4th of July!!! I’m doing 4th of July with my family. No big crowds or fireworks but that’s ok! How are you celebrating this year? . . . . #retro #retroaesthetic #retrostyle #vintage #vintagestyle #vintageclothing #vintagefashion #vintageclothes #vintagefinds #vintageoutfit #retrogaming #beautyisageless
Happy almost 4th of July. I am channeling my inner baton twirler from High School in these photos with the scarves!! I graduated in 1982 so it’s been a hot minute. @veronicasams took me on a “hike” trough high tides and rocks to get to this location but it was totally worth it. I fell on a rock and lost a few scarves to the ocean but the two in the photo survived! Hope everyone is safe and sound this year. . . . . . . #retro #retroaesthetic #retrostyle #vintage #vintagestyle #vintageclothing #vintagefashion #4thofjuly #redwhiteandblue #patrioticswimsuit #modeling
Check out the new SI Swimsuit 2020 collection! Have you ordered yours yet? Be sure to tag @si_swimsuit in your photos! Head to the link in their bio for the full collection. #OwnYourConfidence [ 📸 by @veronicasams ] I am so grateful for @mj_day and the whole sports illustrated swimsuit team for taking a chance on me in my mission to show that beauty has no age or height limit!
La portada incluye al trío de modelos formado por Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders y Kate Bock, que también tienen portadas individuales.
@si_swimsuit and I were both “born” in JANUARY 1964!!!! Yes that’s right I am the SAME AGE AS THE MAGAZINE I found this out last year at the model search when @mj_day said that Sports Illustrayed swimsuit would be 56 in January! Of course I blurted out I’ll be 56 in January!! So I have been wanting to do a cover remake of the very first issue ever since! And since @si_swimsuit is having their #swimsuiticonchallenge theres no time like the present to do it!! The original cover model Babette Beatty!! I sewed this swimsuit which took me two tries to get right!! Boy I got lucky to have @veronicasams take this photo and make the cover! I ran out into the cold water and she snapped this jewel! Don’t give up age is just a number. And In this case I couldn’t be prouder of my age!! . . #oldisgold #oldisnew #oldschool #ageisjustanumber #bettereveryyear #bettereveryday #aginglikefinewine🍷 #aginglikefinewine #yournevertooold #swimsuiticonchallenge #over50andfabulous
La edición original de trajes de baño se publicó en 1964. Desde entonces, ha servido como plataforma de lanzamiento para modelos que incluyen a Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton y Ashley Graham.
A lo largo de los años, la revista ha tratado de mantenerse fresca con bikinis pintados, modelos de tallas grandes, fotos sin retocar, trajes de baño diminutos, modelos amputadas, modelos mayores y la inclusión de deportistas profesionales y celebridades.