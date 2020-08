View this post on Instagram

5th May, 2018 | @jlo | with @arod at Bar Piti She's wearing @balmain White Double Breated Blazer (not available online) @nakedwardrobe White Turtleneck Bodysuit (I don't know the exact name of the bodysuit but I'm sure it's by this brand bc I saw they posted while she was wearing it and it is unavailable) @quayaustralia The Playa Sunnies (65$) Carrying @hermes 35mm White Birkin Bag (not available) Wearing @gianvitorossi Plexi PVC Pumps (unavailable) . . . . . . #jenniferlopez #jlo #j #queen #hollywood #fashion #jenniferlopezstyle #stylejlo #style #jlofashion #gianvitorossi #pumps #quayaustralia #sunglasses #balmain #blazer #nakedwardrobe #bodysuit #hermes #bag