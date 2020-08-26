The well-known couple formed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are the center of the controversy after spreading a photograph in social networks with a resounding “Yes”.

By MiamiDiario Editorial Staff

Will it mean something special? Didn’t they already get married? What does it mean? Only Georgina and Cristiano know, but with that comment and the photo that accompanies it, a portrait of a couple in which the Spanish model wears a lush red dress that has generated thousands of comments.

Some mention that it may be a marriage proposal, while others talk about a possible romantic plan and praise how well the two have turned out in a photograph that Ronaldo has also uploaded to his Instagram account.

Georgina opts for the innkeeper with a red dress that enhances his figure while Cristiano, who wears glasses, opts for a rather Hawaiian-style shirt.

Finally, nothing is known for sure about the marital status of the famous couple, although much has been written about the possibility that they may have been married in secret in the past.

With information from Woman

Also read